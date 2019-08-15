DR. JAN H. TROBISCH

Board Certified Addiction Specialist

Dr. Trobisch was born and raised in Berlin, Germany where he completed his medical education at the Freie Universität Berlin. He immigrated to the United States and completed residency training in Internal Medicine at Kern Medical Center in Bakersfield, CA. Upon completion of his residency training in 2004 he specialized in the treatment of addiction disorders and achieved board certification with the American Board of Addiction Medicine as the first physician in Bakersfield. To date he is the only board certified doctor in Addiction Medicine in Bakersfield. He has been treating patients with substance use disorders for over 13 years.

Currently Dr Trobisch treats patients with a variety of Substance Use Disorders / Addictions at his new office in Bakersfield, Synergy Recovery Services, where he is offering a state-of-art portfolio of medical treatment options for outpatient opioid and alcohol detox including holistic (non-pharmacologic) detox options like IV NAD infusions and the Bridge neurostimulator device. In addition to detoxification, Dr. Trobisch provides a variety of options for relapse prevention including monthly Vivitrol injections and medication implants that can last up to one year.