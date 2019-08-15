Addiction specialist Dr. Jan Trobisch from Synergy Recovery Services joined us live Friday, September 21.
September is both Suicide Prevention Month as well as National Recovery Month.
Dr. Trobisch will be discussing a new therapy used in depression, acute suicidal ideation, PTSD, anxiety disorders, and its use in alcohol and opioid recovery.
Dr. Trobisch will also be joined Synergy Recovery Services counselor Eric Rosenfeld.
To learn more, contact Synergy Recovery Services
SynergyRecoveryServices.com
7910 Downing Ave, Suite 200
Bakersfield, CA 93308
661-902-0603