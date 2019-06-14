Join Cynthia Burn, RN and Rasham Sandhu, MD from Bakersfield Heart Hospital and KGET host Alissa Carlson live on Thursday, February 7 at 12:30 p.m.

February is American Heart Month, and we’ll be addressing Heart Disease topics such as:

1.) What is heart disease?

2.) What are your risk factors?

3.) What are some symptoms to look for?

4.) What actions can you take?

As well as answering questions from viewers.

To submit a question, start by entering your display name below.

We will try to answer as many questions as possible.

To learn more, contact Bakersfield Heart Hospital

BakersfieldHeartHospital.com

3001 Sillect Ave

Bakersfield, CA 93308

(661) 316-6000