Bakersfield Heart Hospital

Join Cynthia Burn, RN and Rasham Sandhu, MD from Bakersfield Heart Hospital and KGET host Alissa Carlson live on Thursday, February 7 at 12:30 p.m.

February is American Heart Month, and we’ll be addressing Heart Disease topics such as:

1.) What is heart disease?
2.) What are your risk factors?
3.) What are some symptoms to look for?
4.) What actions can you take?

As well as answering questions from viewers.

To submit a question, start by entering your display name below.
We will try to answer as many questions as possible.

 

To learn more, contact Bakersfield Heart Hospital

BakersfieldHeartHospital.com
3001 Sillect Ave
Bakersfield, CA 93308
(661) 316-6000

Cynthia Burt, RN

Cynthia Burt, RN
Women's Heart Center Coordinator

Cynthia Burt has been a Registered nurse for 22 years. She began working at Bakersfield Heart Hospital as an ICU nurse assisting patients after their open heart surgery procedures. Following a tragic accident that kept her from returning to bedside nursing, Cynthia took the position of Women's Heart Center Coordinator. She went from helping patients following heart surgery to helping people prevent heart surgery. In her role, Cynthia has been credited for not only identifying heart disease risk in patients but also revealing patients with blocked arteries and some requiring bypass surgery.

As of today, the WHC has screened over 4800 women and men. Six years after starting the program, it continues to be booked out two months in advance with new patients and those repeating the screening to see if they have successfully lowered their risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

Rasham Sandhu, MD

Rasham Sandhu, MD, FACC

Dr. Rasham Sandhu has been practicing medicine for 11 years, specializing in cardiac and vascular intervention, general cardiology, echocardiography, and nuclear cardiology. He is board certified in echocardiography, interventional cardiology, cardiovascular disease, nuclear cardiology, and internal medicine.

He earned his medical degree from Government Medical College Amritsar in Punjap, India where he was responsible for several rural health clinics. He served as a chief cardiology fellow at New York Medical College and has been practicing at Central Cardiology Medical Clinic for four years.