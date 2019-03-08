Heart Vascular & Leg Center – March 8, 2019

Join Dr. Vinod Kumar from Bakersfield Heart Hospital and guest Greg Morris live on Friday, March 8 at 12:30 p.m.

This month, we'll be addressing Lower Extremity Wounds and their High Risk for Amputations.

We’ll talk about:

…and more! We'll also be answering questions from viewers.

Mar 8 2019 12:39 PM

What is cause of leg neuropathy without pain and not diabetic. Multi focal neuropathy

Camano

Mar 8 2019 12:45 PM

During the healing process, what are you doing differently than other doctors?

Scott H

Mar 8 2019 12:48 PM

What are the complications if you suffer from diabetes and Fibromyalgia?

Andrea J

Mar 8 2019 12:55 PM

How long is recovery time after the procedure?

Rob S

Mar 8 2019 12:56 PM

Does smoking increase chance of amputation?

Nora M

Mar 8 2019 12:57 PM

For varicose veins what kind of treatment is available?

Susie B

Mar 8 2019 1:01 PM

Is the treatment painful?

Susie B

Mar 8 2019 1:01 PM

Can you discuss the implications of venous insufficiency and cellulitis and the risk of recurrence. What can be done to decrease the risk of recurrence?

Kim B

Mar 8 2019 1:11 PM

Do you use laser or rotary atherectomy?

Sean W