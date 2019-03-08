Heart Vascular & Leg Center – March 8, 2019

Join Dr. Vinod Kumar from Bakersfield Heart Hospital and guest Greg Morris live on Friday, March 8 at 12:30 p.m.
This month, we’ll be addressing Lower Extremity Wounds and their High Risk for Amputations.
We’ll talk about:
- What are lower extremity wounds and who is at risk?
- Why can leg and foot wounds be more dangerous than a cut on other areas of the body?
- What are the risks for diabetic patients with lower extremity wounds if they don’t seek treatment?
- What can be done to help a diabetic or smoker that has a wound that is not healing?
We'll also be answering questions from viewers.
Viewer questions:
Mar 8 2019 12:39 PM
What is cause of leg neuropathy without pain and not diabetic. Multi focal neuropathy
Camano
Mar 8 2019 12:45 PM
During the healing process, what are you doing differently than other doctors?
Scott H
Mar 8 2019 12:48 PM
What are the complications if you suffer from diabetes and Fibromyalgia?
Andrea J
Mar 8 2019 12:55 PM
How long is recovery time after the procedure?
Rob S
Mar 8 2019 12:56 PM
Does smoking increase chance of amputation?
Nora M
Mar 8 2019 12:57 PM
For varicose veins what kind of treatment is available?
Susie B
Mar 8 2019 1:01 PM
Is the treatment painful?
Susie B
Mar 8 2019 1:01 PM
Can you discuss the implications of venous insufficiency and cellulitis and the risk of recurrence. What can be done to decrease the risk of recurrence?
Kim B
Mar 8 2019 1:11 PM
Do you use laser or rotary atherectomy?
Sean W