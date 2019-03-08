Heart Vascular & Leg Center – March 8, 2019

Join Dr. Vinod Kumar from Bakersfield Heart Hospital and guest Greg Morris live on Friday, March 8 at 12:30 p.m.

This month, we’ll be addressing Lower Extremity Wounds and their High Risk for Amputations.

We’ll talk about:

  1. What are lower extremity wounds and who is at risk?
  2. Why can leg and foot wounds be more dangerous than a cut on other areas of the body?
  3. What are the risks for diabetic patients with lower extremity wounds if they don’t seek treatment?
  4. What can be done to help a diabetic or smoker that has a wound that is not healing?

…and more! We'll also be answering questions from viewers.

We will try to answer as many questions as possible.

Viewer questions:

Mar 8 2019 12:39 PM
What is cause of leg neuropathy without pain and not diabetic. Multi focal neuropathy
Camano

Mar 8 2019 12:45 PM
During the healing process, what are you doing differently than other doctors?
Scott H

Mar 8 2019 12:48 PM
What are the complications if you suffer from diabetes and Fibromyalgia?
Andrea J

Mar 8 2019 12:55 PM
How long is recovery time after the procedure?
Rob S

Mar 8 2019 12:56 PM
Does smoking increase chance of amputation?
Nora M

Mar 8 2019 12:57 PM
For varicose veins what kind of treatment is available?
Susie B

Mar 8 2019 1:01 PM
Is the treatment painful?
Susie B

Mar 8 2019 1:01 PM
Can you discuss the implications of venous insufficiency and cellulitis and the risk of recurrence. What can be done to decrease the risk of recurrence?
Kim B

Mar 8 2019 1:11 PM
Do you use laser or rotary atherectomy?
Sean W

Cynthia Burt, RN

Dr. Vinod Kumar
Founder, Medical Director

Dr. Vinod Kumar is the Medical Director of Heart Vascular and Leg in Bakersfield, California. He has a reputation as being an excellent provider who is passionate about his work. Dr. Kumar made the decision to become a cardiovascular specialist because he has a passion for protecting and saving people from heart disease and preventing amputations.

