Heart Vascular & Leg Center

Join Dr. Vinod Kumar from Bakersfield Heart Hospital and guest Greg Morris live on Friday, July 26 at 12:30 p.m.

This month, we'll continue our series on Lower Extremity Wounds and their High Risk for Amputations. Our guest Greg Morris was suffering from non-healing wounds and leg pain. Dr. Kumar was able to heal the wounds and correct the underlying conditions that contributed to his wounds and leg pain.

Join us as we cover:

What are lower extremity wounds and who is at risk? What kind of procedures are available? What kind of experience can a patient expect? How long can recovery take? …and more! We'll also be answering questions from viewers.

