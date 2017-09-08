Good Samaritan Web Chat – Sept. 8, 2017

Courtney is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker who has worked in and around Bakersfield since she graduated from CSUB with her Masters in Social Work in 2007. She has provided psychotherapy services and consultation since that time in various capacities. In addition, she has developed and directed behavioral health, medical, and substance abuse programs for several organizations in Kern County. In addition, she served as adjunct faculty for the Masters of Social Work program at California State University in the identification and treatment of individuals who have substance abuse and dependence disorders. At this time she is working her private practice and providing support to Good Samaritan Hospital in the role of Director of Care Coordination, where in part, she is providing consultation and support for the detoxification program and services.
IRU FERNANDO
Psychiatrist
Gerard Iru Fernando is a board certified psychiatrist who specializes in addiction psychiatry. After completing medical school, he finished his residency at Harvard South Shore and his addiction psychiatry fellowship at Boston University. He has recently joined Truxtun Psychiatric Medical Group as the Medical Director of Addiction Services. He has experience in political advocacy regarding harm reduction practices and quality improvement projects involving substance use disorders, in particular opioid use disorder. He currently primarily works at Bakersfield Behavioral Health Hospital and Psychiatric Wellness Center.