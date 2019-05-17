Join Licensed Clinical Worker Courtney Rayne from Good Samaritan Hospital on Friday, December 22 at 12:30 p.m.
This month, they’ll discuss stress and mental health conditions during the holiday season.
Courtney Rayne will also be joined by psychiatrist Dr. Iru Fernando.
To submit a question, start by entering your display name below. We will try to answer as many questions as possible.
Previous Web Chats
• September 8, 2017 – Types of addiction and detox services
• October 20, 2017 – Common disorders, treatment options, and recommendations
To learn more, contact Good Samaritan Hospital
GoodSamHospital.com
901 Olive Drive.
Bakersfield, CA 93308
661-215-7500