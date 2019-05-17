COURTNEY RAYNE

Licensed Clinical Social Worker

Courtney is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker who has worked in and around Bakersfield since she graduated from CSUB with her Masters in Social Work in 2007. She has provided psychotherapy services and consultation since that time in various capacities. In addition, she has developed and directed behavioral health, medical, and substance abuse programs for several organizations in Kern County. In addition, she served as adjunct faculty for the Masters of Social Work program at California State University in the identification and treatment of individuals who have substance abuse and dependence disorders. At this time she is working her private practice and providing support to Good Samaritan Hospital in the role of Director of Care Coordination, where in part, she is providing consultation and support for the detoxification program and services.