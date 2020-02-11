Web Chats with Dignity Health – May 1, 2019

Join Dignity Health with Dr. Kiron Thomas and guests LIVE on Wednesday, May 1 at 12:30 p.m.

May is National Stroke Awareness Month, and we’ll be discussing stroke prevention, stroke care, and more.

We will also be answering questions from viewers.

To submit a question, start by entering your display name below.
We will try to answer as many questions as possible.

 

To learn more, visit DignityHealth.org

Memorial Hospital
420 34th Street
Bakersfield, CA 93301
(661) 327-4647
Mercy Downtown
2215 Truxtun Avenue
Bakersfield, CA 93301
(661) 632-5000
Mercy Southwest
400 Old River Road
Bakersfield, CA 93311
(661) 663-6000
Dr. Kiron Thomas

Dr. Kiron Thomas
Interventional Neuroradiology

Dr. Thomas graduated from Medical School at J.J.M. Medical College in India. He then went through residency training in Internal Medicine at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign before completing his residency in Neurology at Tufts University, where he was also Chief Resident in Neurology. He then completed his Fellowship in Vascular Neurology and Interventional Neuroradiology at Lahey Clinic Medical Center.

Dr. Thomas is board-certified through the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. He is a member of the Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology, Society of Neurointerventional Surgery, American Academy of Neurology, American Medical Association, and Massachusetts Medical Society.