Web Chats with Dignity Health

Join Dignity Health with Dr. Kiron Thomas and guests LIVE on Wednesday, May 1 at 12:30 p.m.

May is National Stroke Awareness Month, and we’ll be discussing stroke prevention, stroke care, and more.

We will also be answering questions from viewers.

To submit a question, start by entering your display name below.

We will try to answer as many questions as possible.

Previous Dignity Health Web Chats • February 14, 2019 – Heart Health

To learn more, visit DignityHealth.org