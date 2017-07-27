Aspire Web Chat – July 27, 2017

SCOTT HUHN

President, Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselor (CADC-II), Certified Addiction Specialist (CAS)

Scott started Aspire with the vision of transforming lives impacted by addiction and substance use through compassionate, evidence-based treatment that is personalized to fit each individual's needs. Scott began his career as an addiction specialist in 1987 and has extensive experience in both inpatient and outpatient programs. He received his credentials as a certified alcohol and drug counselor-certified addiction specialist (CADC-II-CAS) from the prestigious California Consortium of Addiction Programs and Professionals. Additionally, he is a certified alcohol and other drug addictions specialist (CAS) through California Association of Addiction Recovery Resources.

EVAN CASON

Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselor (CADC-I), A.A. Social and Behavioral Sciences

Evan Cason is a native of Los Angeles who moved to Bakersfield in 2013. He previously worked as a wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service until an injury created an opportunity for a career change. Having struggled with addiction himself, Evan has always had a passion for helping others in recovery. To this end, he completed an associate's degree in social and behavioral sciences at El Camino College before attending Cal State Bakersfield's Drug and Alcohol Studies program. Evan worked with diverse populations in individual and group settings at both a residential and intensive outpatient treatment center before joining the Aspire team.

