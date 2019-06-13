Join Aspire Counseling Services President and Certified Addiction Specialist Scott Huhn on Wednesday, November 29.
We will also be joined by special guest Monsignor Craig Harrison.
This month we will continue our discussion of substance abuse and its effects on the family as well as ways of treatment, and spirituality.
Submit your questions to the Aspire Counseling Services staff regarding addiction topics such as:
- Alcoholism
- Drug Addiction
- Difference between enabling and helping
- Prescription Pain Killer Epidemic
- Family support systems
- Shame, Guilt and Denial
- Interventions
- Signs and Symptoms “What to look for”?
- What to do if you discover a problem?
- Local and Nation status
- Different types of HELP
- Teen and Drugs
If you have questions about families dealing with addictions, enter them here. We’ll try to address as many as possible.
If you have additional questions or concerns, please contact Aspire Counseling Services at:
661-829-7300
shuhn@aspirecounselingservice.com
or at AspireCounselingService.com
Previous Web Chats
• July 27, 2017 – Recovery, detox, support, and what to expect
To learn more, contact Aspire Counseling Services
AspireCounselingService.com
661-829-7300
9830 Brimhall Rd.
Bakersfield, CA 93312