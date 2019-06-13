Join Aspire Counseling Services President and Certified Addiction Specialist Scott Huhn on Wednesday, November 29.

We will also be joined by special guest Monsignor Craig Harrison.

This month we will continue our discussion of substance abuse and its effects on the family as well as ways of treatment, and spirituality.

Submit your questions to the Aspire Counseling Services staff regarding addiction topics such as:

Alcoholism

Drug Addiction

Difference between enabling and helping

Prescription Pain Killer Epidemic

Family support systems

Shame, Guilt and Denial Interventions

Signs and Symptoms “What to look for”?

What to do if you discover a problem?

Local and Nation status

Different types of HELP

Teen and Drugs

If you have questions about families dealing with addictions, enter them here. We’ll try to address as many as possible.

If you have additional questions or concerns, please contact Aspire Counseling Services at:

661-829-7300

shuhn@aspirecounselingservice.com

or at AspireCounselingService.com

