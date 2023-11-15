BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s no secret that driving in the rain can be a headache, and it seems every year motorists have to relearn what it takes to remain prepared and safe on the road.

According to the Department of Transportation, there are approximately 1.2 million weather-related vehicle crashes every year, leading to, on average, nearly 6,000 fatalities and more than 445,000 injuries. It’s clear we could all use a little refresher when it comes to navigating those slick roads this season.

This time of year, the roads are more slick due to a build up of oil on the roads after a long, hot and dry summer. Also, fallen leaves tend to build up and clog storm drains and curbside gutters, leading to roadway flooding.

Remember, when approaching a flooded road — “turn around, don’t drown.” Never drive through flooded roadways, since the condition of the road under the water is unknown, which can damage or even disable your car.

Some reminders for driving in the rain, especially this time of year, are as follows: