BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Winter driving on roads and highways in the snow-capped mountains of California can be a pleasant adventure, but also dangerous.

Officials say each year in the U.S., there are more than 1,000 deaths and 100,000 injuries due to car crashes in winter weather.

The California Highway Patrol provides the following information to help make your mountain driving safe:

Make sure your windshield wipers, defrosters, heater and exhaust system are in top condition, and be sure to travel with a full gas tank.

Check your fluids — especially antifreeze. You may want to add a special solvent to your windshield washer reservoir to prevent icing.

Service your brakes and check your tires. Make sure they are properly inflated and the tread is in good condition.

Always carry chains — make sure they are the proper size for your tires and are in working order.

Any time of year, you should always travel with an emergency kit.

It is also a good idea to take along water, food, warm blankets and extra clothing. A lengthy delay will make you glad you have them.

When stalled or stranded, stay with your vehicle and try to conserve fuel while maintaining warmth. Be alert to any possible exhaust or monoxide problems.