BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We are on the eve of the winter solstice and the beginning of winter.

In meteorology, winter begins on Dec. 1, yet Thursday, Dec. 21 is the most widely recognized day when winter starts for the northern half of our planet.

The winter solstice marks the beginning of the astronomical winter season and the shortest day in the northern hemisphere. This change in season is due to the 23.5-degree tilt of the Earth’s axis compared to its orbit around the sun, allowing the least direct sunlight to reach the northern hemisphere this month.

On the solstice, our sun will reach its lowest point as it crosses the sky, making the day with the longest nighttime hours we will see for the entire year here along the Tropic of Cancer. Meanwhile, south of the equator, along the Tropic of Capricorn, it’s the longest day of the year as summer begins.

Throughout history, this celestial event has played a crucial role in various civilizations, shaping their calendars, traditions and agricultural practices.

The solstice’s timing influenced the development of many calendars, such as the ancient Roman calendar and the modern Gregorian calendar.