BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Elaina and Kevin go in-depth into air quality and a recent recognition for the progress we’ve made here in the valley.

The “Association of Air Pollution Control Agencies” announced the 2023 Best Practices in Air Pollution Control, recognizing exemplary air agency programs in three states, and here in the San Joaquin Valley too.

Danny Gonzalez from the Valley Air Pollution Control District said, “Yes so the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District’s Healthy Air Living Schools Program was recognized. The Healthy Air Living Schools Program is a multipronged outreach effort that offers support and tools to help Valley schools make informed decisions about outdoor activities in relation to air quality.”

Part of Valley Air’s outreach effort has been their “no idling campaign.” Idling vehicles create unnecessary, harmful pollution that affect students’ health.

Valley Air’s message is simple: While you wait for your child, please turn off your engine. Idling for more than 10 seconds uses more fuel than turning off the engine and restarting it.

The organization also collects actual, real-time air-quality data taken directly from the nearest air monitor to help you evaluate air quality and determine the right time for outdoor activities.

RAAN also provides Real-Time Outdoor Activity Risk (ROAR) guidelines based on five different air-quality levels.