BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prepare to be amazed as a “Ring of Fire” will soon light up the sky.

An “annular solar eclipse” — commonly called a Ring of Fire — will create a mesmerizing spectacle on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The rare celestial phenomenon gets its name from the fiery glow it projects around the edges of the moon. This fiery glow happens when the moon, while at its farthest point from Earth, passes between our planet and the sun.

Parts of far Northern California will be in direct view of this weekend’s eclipse, but here in Bakersfield, it will look like a sliver of the sun is blocked, as we will experience a partial solar eclipse.

This eclipse is the first of two solar eclipses people across the nation are talking about, with the next one coming up in Spring. On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will darken the skies from Texas to Maine.