BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We are expecting some snow in the Sierra Nevada Mountains heading into the weekend.

Areas around Lake Tahoe and Mammoth Lakes could receive up to three inches of snow, while areas near Lone Pine can receive up to an inch.

We need all the snow we can get right now especially since California ski resorts aren’t reporting a lot of snow. Alta Sierra has reported zero inches of snow, China Peak has reported only eight inches of snow, while the Mammoth Resort is reporting 20 inches and Heavenly Tahoe is reporting 12 inches.

Crews at China Peak could be seen preparing for the upcoming storm near manmade snow, while Alta Sierra shows to have no snow whatsoever. However, we are hoping this will change and more snow will fall within the next two months.

The current snowpack in northern Sierra is at 27% of normal, while central Sierra is at 32% of normal and southern Sierra is at 24% of normal. You may recall that at this time last year, the northern Sierra had 133% of normal snowpack, the central Sierra had 143% of normal snowpack and the southern Sierra had 163% of normal snowpack.

This weekend’s storm is set to bring the snow level down to 5,500 feet, but again, above pass level.