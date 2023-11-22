BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new precipitation outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for Nov. 29 through Dec. 5 shows an increase in precipitation for most of California.

The graphic shows a chance of seeing 40% to 50% more precipitation than the normal amount in most of the California region.

In the Nevada and Oregon regions in the northeast direction, data shows near-normal amounts of precipitation. Traveling further northeast shows below-normal precipitation amounts for states like Utah, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming and more.

As for rainfall amounts, Bakersfield picked up .02 inches of rain for the month of November. The normal amount for this time of year is 0.33 inches, making the city 0.31 inches shy of the normal amount.

Let’s hope some more rain heads our way.