BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There can be a huge difference between indoor air quality and outdoor air quality.

Let’s start with outdoor air quality. Our air quality here in the San Joaquin Valley is the worst in the height of summer during hot stagnant days, and in the height of winter, with trapped pollution from vehicles, fireplaces, and other emissions.

Our stagnant air with those really bad air quality days happens because the weather pattern isn’t allowing any fresh air in from the ocean. That leads to major buildups of air pollution, smoke, dust or industrial gases that are expected near the ground for a period of time. This usually results from a stagnant high pressure system with weak winds being unable to cause any mixing in the lower atmosphere.

And in regards to indoor air quality, a study out of U.C. Berkeley looked at indoor pollution levels for 4,000 homes, and researchers say pollution levels are higher on Christmas day than any other day of the year because of how much cooking is done.

The study says the rate of pollution inside homes is 50% higher on Christmas than the entire winter season. Food that is burned, seared, or braised during cooking can produce tiny particles of pollution that can be inhaled deep into the lungs.

So whether you are exposed outdoors or indoors, health officials say exposure to air pollutants, such as particular matter and ground level ozone, can raise the risk of cardiovascular disease and respiratory illness. Symptoms of the air quality impacting your health include headaches, irritated eyes and sinuses, fatigue, difficulty breathing, chest pains and asthma attacks, irritated throat and increased coughing.

Poor air quality can be hazardous to anyone, and it can aggravate existing health problems.

Seniors, children and those with compromised immune systems are especially at risk.

There are several ways to improve your indoor air quality, including: