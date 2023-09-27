BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new water year will begin this Sunday, Oct. 1 after the end of the current water year on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Water years can experience two different phenomenona: El Niño and La Niña.

La Niña is part of the phenomena known as the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO). An oscillation is a motion that repeats itself over a period of time.

La Niña refers to persistent colder-than-normal (0.5°C or greater) sea surface temperature (SST) anomalies across the central and eastern equatorial Pacific (170°W to 120°W longitude and 5°N to 5°S latitude). The strength of La Niña is determined by the extent that the sea surface temperature anomalies fall at or below the -0.5°C threshold.

A La Niña is classified as weak when the anomalies range from -0.5°C to -0.9°C, moderate when the anomalies range from -1.0°C to -1.4°C and strong when the anomalies are -1.5°C or less. Since 1950, the longest La Niña was 37 months, from the spring of 1973 through the spring of 1976.

The opposite counterpart is El Niño, which has warmer-than-normal (0.5°C or greater) sea surface temperature anomalies across the same equatorial waters.

Earlier this year, forecasters issued an El Niño Advisory, noting that El Niño conditions are present and are expected to gradually strengthen into the winter.

El Niño’s influence on the U.S. is weak during the summer and more pronounced starting in the late fall through spring. By winter, there is an 84% chance of greater than a moderate strength El Niño, and a 56% chance of a strong El Niño developing.

Typically, moderate to strong El Niño conditions during the fall and winter result in wetter-than-average conditions from southern California to along the Gulf Coast and drier-than-average conditions in the Pacific Northwest and Ohio Valley. El Niño winters also bring better chances for warmer-than-average temperatures across the northern tier of the country.

A single El Niño event will not result in all of these impacts, but El Niño increases the odds of them occurring. The longest El Niño was 18 months, from the summer of 1986 through the early spring of 1988.