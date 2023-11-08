BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the winter season approaching, the National Weather Service is urging to follow safe driving tips while driving through the fog.

If it’s too foggy to drive, you can pull over completely off the road, but leave your headlights on so others can see you.

The National Weather Service advises drivers to:

Leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you to account for sudden stops or changes in the traffic pattern.

Make your vehicle visible to others both ahead of you and behind you by using your low-beam headlights since this means your taillights will also be on.

Use fog lights if you have them but never use your high-beam lights — which cause a reflection that makes it even harder to see.

When entering an intersection, crack your window and listen for approaching traffic.

