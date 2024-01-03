BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As we begin a new year, we’re heading deeper into the winter season, and with all the talk of El Niño this season, what does that really mean for us here in Kern County in 2024?

First, let’s look back at the wild weather year we saw in 2023. Last winter’s rain and snow totals made the history books, and it wasn’t even officially an El Niño season.

Mammoth had so much snow last season, the tall towers of the ski lifts were buried. Not only did the mountain receive over 700 inches of snow at the base, but Mammoth had an insanely long season lasting from Nov. 5, 2022, all the way until Aug. 6, 2023.

Experts say the 2022 to 2023 season was the mountain’s second longest season — the longest being in 1994 to 1995.

And, of course, who could forget Hurricane Hilary? It was the first powerful storm to hit at tropical storm strength over Southern California in 84 years.

As Hilary moved on shore Aug. 20, it was the wettest day on record in San Diego with 1.82 inches of rain. Death Valley recorded 2.2 inches of rain that Sunday — the most ever in a single day.

As for Kern County that day, Ridgecrest was washed out with flooding causing damage to homes and businesses. And on Highway 58, a big rig was nearly swallowed when the hillside gave way under heavy rain and a mudslide swamped the pass at the Cameron Road overpass.

Hilary also brought a record rainfall day to Bakersfield as well with an inch and eight hundredths in total at Meadows Field Airport on Aug. 20. That stacked on to our already impressive rainfall statistics, with nearly nine inches of rain in the calendar year of 2023. However, for the “water year” from Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023, Bakersfield received an impressive 11 plus inches of rain, nearly double our average.

Though El Niño wasn’t responsible for our wet winter last year, El Niño was credited for strengthening Hurricane Hilary.

In June, forecasters issued an “El Niño Advisory” for late 2023 into 2024, noting El Niño conditions are present — as we saw with that storm in August — and El Niño conditions are expected to gradually strengthen into the winter.

So, what exactly is El Niño?

El Niño is a natural climate phenomenon marked by warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean near the equator, which occurs on average every two to seven years. That warming — of half a degree Celsius or greater — means central California typically sees warmer than average temperatures and wetter than average rainfall amounts.

El Niño winters also bring better chances for warmer-than-average temperatures — meaning more rain and less snow, at least for Kern County’s mountains, at 4,000 to 6,000 feet. But El Niño conditions often lead to more snow for California’s highest elevations above 7,000 feet — which is welcoming news for all of our ski resorts.

However, the influence of El Niño is actually just beginning for California. El Niño’s influence on the U.S. is more pronounced starting in the late fall through the winter months and into the following spring, and we are only a few weeks into the winter season so far.

So for the winter months of January, February and March, based on the latest forecasts, there is now a 54% chance of a “historically strong” El Niño. The Climate Prediction Center says, “An event of this strength would potentially be in the top five of El Niño events since 1950.”

While stronger El Niño events increase the likelihood of El Niño-related climate anomalies, it does not imply that expected impacts will emerge in all locations.

So, will we see another historically wet winter like last year? Maybe. Will it be a warmer than average and wetter than average winter? Statistics say yes.