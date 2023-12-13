BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Most of California, including all of Kern County, is out of a drought, according to a new drought survey.

The monitor shows that a drought is mostly affecting areas in southeastern California, as well as areas in Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado.

Also, a new survey of snowpack in California shows that snowpack in the northern Sierra Nevada mountains is 39% of normal. The survey also showed that snowpack in the central Sierra Nevada is 35% of normal, and that snowpack is 16% of normal in the southern Sierra.

These numbers are a decrease from last year’s, according to a survey done on Dec. 13, 2022. Last year, the northern Sierra saw 195% of normal snowpack, the central Sierra saw 209% of normal snowpack and the southern Sierra saw 242% of normal snowpack.

Storms are set to impact California by late Sunday into early next week, and we are expecting some snow in the Sierra.

Overall, snowpack is down this year compared to last year’s survey.