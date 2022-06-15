BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This Weather Wednesday we talked about using our fans and what difference a fan can make for a senior in our community.

Fans help circulate the air in a room, but how does that cool you off?

The movement of wind in this way actually helps create a wind chill effect, cooling a room about five degrees.

Small and medium-sized fans will provide efficient cooling in a four to six-foot diameter area, while larger fans are effective up to 10 feet.

In the summer, turn your ceiling fans to run in a counterclockwise direction. This will create a cooling downdraft in the room.

An oscillating fan, like the ones we’re collecting today, is helpful in creating cooling all day. Here are some tips on using them to distribute cool air across your home.

Using window fans or placing a fan near an open window in the morning during the coolest part of the day can help cool your home down. You then need to close up the house as temperatures rise.

Depending on the layout of your home, you might want to use several window fans working together to pull the air through your home. For instance, fans in several upstairs bedrooms will assure that each bedroom is cooled and will work together to pull air in through the rest of your home.

Windows near cooler, shaded outdoor areas provide the best intake air. In multi-level houses, the fan should be located on the upper level if possible, and the open windows should be located on a lower level.

If that’s not practical, you may want to independently ventilate each level of your home with separate fans.