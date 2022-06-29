BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Monday there will be a huge dip in temperatures and typically a fresh breeze and cool down improves air quality, but that it not the case for the Fourth of July.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is warning valley residents about the dangers personal fireworks pose to the local air quality.

Each Fourth of July, air monitors across the valley reflect spikes in PM2.5 concentrations from fireworks, often four to five times higher than the health-based federal standard. It is typically during evening hours, when personal fireworks are most in use.

The District says that’s because personal fireworks contain soot, ash and metals that are released into the air through smoke and this can cause serious health effects.

In the video you can check out the charts, which show the air quality spiking the evening of July Fourth the last two years.

Fine particulate matter can invade the bloodstream, get deep into the lungs and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke

Individuals most at-risk are small children, the elderly and people with existing respiratory conditions.

Residents are advised to attend professional community firework shows as a less polluted, safer and more spectacular source of Fourth of July entertainment.