BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The National Weather Service is warning travelers of very low visibility throughout the San Joaquin Valley on Saturday night due to fog and has issued a dense fog advisory.

The dense fog advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. The advisory is in effect through much of the San Joaquin Valley and in Kern County along the major highways. The fog is expected to impact drivers on Highways 99, 65, 43 and 41 and Interstate 5 into the Grapevine.

The National Weather Service in Hanford’s Twitter account likened the fog Saturday to a pea soup.

Forecasters say if at all possible, make other travel plans for Saturday night but if you must travel use low beam headlights and keep plenty of distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.

The National Weather Service in Hanford said visibility was low along many highways Saturday including portions of I-5 through Buttonwillow where visibility was down to approximately 80 feet and approximately 50 feet near Grapevine Road in Fort Tejon, according to CHP.

Forecasters advised the fog can make driving conditions especially dangerous since visibility can drop to zero within minutes.