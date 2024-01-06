BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The National Weather Service upgraded to Winter Storm Advisory to a Winter Storm Warning on Saturday for Kern County mountain areas as a storm system makes its way through Central California and the Sierra Nevada this weekend.

Kern County mountain communities above 3,000 feet can expect snow during the warning issued for Saturday from 6 p.m. through 10 a.m. Sunday. The areas include Lake Isabella, Tehachapi, Lebec and a portion of Interstate 5 through the Grapevine.

In its Winter Storm Warning, forecasters said travel “will be extremely difficult or nearly impossible” including portions of I-5 south of Bakersfield and Highway 58 east of Bakersfield and into the Tehachapi area.

The National Weather Service said areas above 5,500 feet may see 4 to 8 inches of snow, about 1 to 4 inches between 4,500 feet to 5,500 feet, and an inch or less from 3,000 to 4,500 feet.

17’s Elaina Rusk said snow levels could drop to around 2,500 feet by Sunday morning.

Rusk said 12 inches or more snow may fall at Alta Sierra, and mountain passes could be affected by snow. The National Weather Service advised travelers to anticipate road closures due to snow or delay travel plans through Sunday.

The storm is projected to drop about a quarter- to a half-inch of rain in the Bakersfield area through Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service in Hanford also issued a winter storm warning for the Sierra Nevada mountains in effect through 4 a.m. Sunday.

Strong winds are also in the forecast for eastern Kern County desert areas. NWS forecasters said wind gusts may reach nearly 65 mph in the Mojave Desert slopes and near 50 mph in the rest of Kern’s desert areas.