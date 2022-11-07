BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Now into our 4th straight year of exceptional drought, the storm bearing down on the Golden Empire Monday night is good news, all things considered.

The storm in California is already dumping precious snowfall across the Northern Sierra Nevada mountain range and with it abundant rain in the lower elevations but as always, causing hazardous driving conditions.

The storm is already hitting Kern with most of it coming in on election day. Some are worried the storm will affect voter turnout but others say even if it pours people will still go out and vote.

“If they really want to elect the right person for the job they don’t care if it’ll rain or shine they will be there,” Val Alvarez a community member said.

Across the county, dark ominous clouds, wind gusts and rain showers are already making an appearance. Bakersfield and the county have been preparing for the storm.

Kern County Public Works said it’s been working to shoulder county roads and remove debris so water can flow through drainages to prevent flooding.

The department also worked on roads in Lamont and Arvin where flooding has been an issue in the past. In Lamont, the department worked with private contractors to clear out the storm drains.

The City of Bakersfield said road conditions are going to be dangerous so pay attention.

“If you see an area that looks like there is water standing there avoid the area or go around it. You never know how deep the water could be,” Joe Conroy the communications director for the City of Bakersfield said. “It might look passible but it may not be.”

If you encounter an emergency the city says to call 911 but if it’s a non-emergency, like a blocked storm drain, downed tree or a traffic signal outage there are other numbers to call.

Non-emergency numbers to call:

Blocked Storm Drains

M-F, 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

661-326-3111

Downed Trees/Branches

M-F, 6:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

661-326-3866

Street Light, Traffic Signal Outage

M-F, 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

661-326-3781

After Hours Emergency

661-327-7111