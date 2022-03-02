BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from Friday night through Sunday morning for the Grapevine.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution when traveling over the weekend.

Meteorologist Elaina Rusk said that up to an inch of snow was possible in the mountain communities down to the Tejon Pass level on Friday and Saturday.

Elaina said a low pressure system is dropping down from the Gulf of Alaska Thursday and will tap into a weak feed of subtropical moisture called an Atmospheric River. She said these storms are relatively warm and wet, so in total from Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning, some cities in Kern could see a tenth of an inch to a quarter inch of rain with a slight chance of snow down.