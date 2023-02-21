BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A major storm approaching Kern County is impacting motorists due to high winds in the eastern and western areas of the county.

A high wind warning is in effect until in the San Joaquin Valley until 7 a.m. the National Weather Service in Hanford said. CHP has alerted drivers to the high wind warning from the Kings and Kern county line to Highway 166.

A wind advisory is in effect for areas west of Buttonwillow, including Lost Hills, Bakersfield, Delano, Shafter and the Grapevine. 17’s Chief Forecaster Kevin Charette says gusts in the Valley could reach 40 mph.

Motorists are asked to avoid high profile trucks and tractor trailers, slow down in areas with strong winds, and to have both hands on the steering wheel.

In eastern Kern County, a High-Profile Prohibition is in effect along Highway 395 from the Inyo and Kern county lines at Pearsonville to the Nevada state line at Topaz Lake, Caltrans said.

In Pine Mountain Club, rocks and mud were reportedly blocking eastbound lanes at Mil Potrero Highway and San Moritz Drive at around 4:30 p.m.

Stay with 17 News for the latest on this winter storm.

Check back for updates.