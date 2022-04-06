BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Around the nation, the saying goes, “April showers bring May flowers,” but in Kern County, February showers bring March flowers.

As the Golden State’s rainfall is at historic lows, this Spring’s wildflower blooms are not as bountiful, so the Bureau of Land Management advises wildflower enthusiasts to check with them on the best wildflowers this Spring.

Wildflowers typically bloom in the southern portion of the state first, then move north as the weather warms. But in California’s drought, the warmer temperatures and dry conditions have resulted in drier soils and vegetation.

The Carrizo Plain National Monument in San Luis Obispo County is one of the most popular wildflower locations, is mostly brown grasses with extremely sparse blooms. The Bureau said wildflower watchers might have better luck in areas a bit more north like the Red Hills and Merced River areas.