BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s the talk of the town — Bakersfield woke up to surprisingly bad air quality Wednesday morning.

After enjoying crystal clear air on Monday in the wake of the passing of Tropical Storm Hilary, the valley enjoyed good air quality through Tuesday. But on Wednesday, the south valley woke up to thick haze on the horizon that made it appear as though wildfire smoke had filled into the south valley.

17 News confirmed with the National Weather Service in Hanford that the wind pattern aloft was not bringing in any wildfire smoke into our region, and that the haze was, in fact, due to smog.

But how did it get so bad so quickly?

Humidity values were still high in the wake of that tropical storm that passed through, with a reading of 76% relative humidity at Meadows Field at sunrise on Wednesday.

We reached out to the Valley Air District for their insight.

“Residual moisture from Tropical Storm Hillary is causing the southern San Joaquin Valley to have mist, high humidity, and elevated PM 2.5 concentrations,” the district said. “With afternoon heating, the morning inversion, which is trapping the pollutants and moisture, will mix out and concentrations should lower. “

Until then, take it easy outside and stay indoors if you have sensitive lungs.