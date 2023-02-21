BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Back-to-back winter storms are approaching Kern County and are expected to affect traffic conditions through the Interstate 5 through the Grapevine and Highway 58 passes. Here is what you need to know before heading out on your morning commute.

Wednesday’s storm could bring 15 inches of snow to mountain communities in Kern, which could cause major delays for drivers on Highway 58 and I-5 through Saturday, according to Chief Forecaster Kevin Charette.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for mountain communities in Kern County from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Saturday. Most of the snow will fall from Thursday night through Friday evening. The Service said 6 to 9 inches of snow are expected from 2,500 – 3,500 feet in elevation and 9 to 18 inches of snow from 3,500 to 4,000 elevation.

Weather can cause dangerous conditions on roadways that can be scary and dangerous for drivers and passengers alike, AAA has some tips on how you can safely make it to your next destination.

Checklist: What to do before hitting the road:

– Check for the latest weather conditions

– Let someone know where you are going, what route you are taking, and the estimated time of arrival

– Make sure your tires are properly inflated and tread is not balding

– Check fuel levels, be sure to have at least a half tank of gasoline

– Keep warm clothes, blankets, flashlight extra food, medications in your vehicle

– Keep a collapsible shovel, ice scraper and window broom, snow chains in the trunk of your car

Tips for driving in the snow, wet weather:

– Drive slower than usual, always adjust your speed to account for lower traction when driving on snow or ice

– Do not use cruise control on slippery surfaces, including snow and ice

– Increase your following distance to five or six seconds. The longer gap can prevent a rear-end crash if you have to stop

– Don’t apply more gas when going uphill as more power will cause your wheels to spin

– Don’t stop while driving up hill on an icy road

– Don’t stop if you can avoid it. If you can slow down enough to keep rolling until a traffic light changes, do it

If you get stuck in the snow:

– Stay with your vehicle. Your vehicle provides temporary shelter and makes it easier for rescuers to spot you

– Be visible. tie a brightly colored cloth to your vehicles antenna or at the top of a rolled up window to signal for help

– Don’t tire yourself out. When digging out your vehicle, listen to your body and stop if you become tired

– Clear the exhaust pipe and makes sure it’s not clogged with snow, ice or mud. A blocked exhaust pipe can cause carbon monoxide gas to leak into the cabin of the vehicle.

– Stay warm and use any available clothing to insulate your body. If you don’t have extra clothes you can use floor mats, newspapers, etc. instead

– Conserve fuel, only run the engine long enough to remove the chill