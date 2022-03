(KGET) — A storm bringing rain to much of Kern County dropped snow at China Peak Ski Resort.

Management at the resort shared video with 17 News of snowfall at the resort. Staff says they have plenty of snow to ski until Easter Sunday on April 17.

A few more inches of snow were expected to fall overnight.

The National Weather Service says elevations 5,000 feet and above could see up to 5 inches of snow before the storm winds down on Sunday afternoon.