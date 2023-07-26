BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors has declared August as “Valley Fever Awareness Month”, but what exactly is Valley Fever?

Valley Fever is an endemic illness caused by a fungus that lives in the soil and dirt. Those spores circulate in the air after contaminated soil is disturbed by humans, animals or the weather.

“Valley Fever is something very impactful to Kern County. About a third of the cases that occur in California occur right here in Kern County,” First District Kern County Supervisor Phillip Peters said. “It’s especially prevalent in warm summer months following wet winters which is exactly what we’re seeing right now. And as there’s currently no cure for Valley Fever, awareness is the best tool that we have in fighting back against this right now.”

In 2021, Kern County Public Health officials say there were 3,045 cases of valley fever, which includes 50 more cases from the previous year. The 2022 case numbers are expected to be released next month.

Scientists continue to study how weather and climate patterns affect the habitat of the fungus that causes Valley Fever here in the southwest. Hot and dry weather conditions like we’re experiencing now have been shown to correlate with an increase in the number of Valley fever cases.

It’s very difficult to avoid breathing in the fungus in areas where it’s common in the environment, but here are some prevention tips:

Try to avoid areas with a lot of dust like construction or excavation sites.

Stay inside during dust storms and close your windows.

If you can’t avoid dust, wear an N95 respirator while you’re exposed.

Clean skin injuries well with soap and water to reduce the chances of developing a skin infection, especially if the wound was exposed to dirt or dust.

The CDC reports symptoms of Valley Fever typically appear between 1 and 3 weeks after a person breathes in the fungal spores.

About 60% of people infected with valley fever will not develop symptoms, but people who do develop symptoms can experience fever, cough, chest pain, muscle or joint aches, tiredness, headaches, weight loss and rash.

In severe infections, the fungus can infect the brain, joints, bone, skin or other organs, and in rare cases, infection can lead to death.

If you’re experiencing any of these symptoms, you are encouraged to call your doctor.