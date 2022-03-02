BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District concluded its seasonal “Check Before You Burn” program earlier this week.

Regional high-pressure systems often cause stagnant weather in the winter months, and trapped particulate pollution — called PM2.5 — can result in long stretches of poor air quality that adversely affects public health aggravating heart and lung diseases like asthma, emphysema and chronic bronchitis.

This season the valley portion of Kern County saw 52 days of burn bans, up from 44 days last year. The district also issued 84 notices of violation for Kern residents who were not in compliance with the daily burn restrictions, up from 58 last year.

The district said now is the time to take advantage of their “Burn Cleaner incentive program” in which residents can upgrade from a wood-burning fireplace or stove to a cleaner device. The program provides a voucher up to $3,000 to buy cleaner devices like electric heat pumps and natural gas inserts.

America’s newest weather satellite blasted off Tuesday to improve wildfire and flood forecasting across the western half of the country.

It’s the replacement for a satellite launched exactly four years ago, which ended up with a cooling line blockage that hindered its main camera.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the new model is redesigned to avoid the problem. It will be designated “GOES-18” after reaching an equatorial orbit 22,000 miles up.

The first images should come next year, following months of testing.

This is the third in a nearly $11.7 billion series of four new weather satellites. The final satellite is set to launch in 2024.