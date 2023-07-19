BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year.

Everyone can be vulnerable to heat, but some more so than others. A Scientific Assessment states that certain groups are particularly vulnerable to heat.

Check in with friends and relatives who fall in one of these populations, especially if they don’t have air conditioning, according to The Impacts of Climate Change on Human Health in the United States.

Young children and infants are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illness and death, as their bodies are less able to adapt to heat than are adults. Older adults, especially those with pre-existing illnesses who take special medications, who live alone or have limited mobility are more likely to suffer serious health problems during Kern’s brutal heatwaves.

