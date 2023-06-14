BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued an “El Niño advisory” announcing the arrival of the warm weather condition, but saying it may not match up to previous years.

El Niño formed a month or two earlier than expected, which “gives it room to grow,” and there is a 56% chance it will be considered strong, according to officials.

The weather event is a natural, temporary and occasional warming of part of the Pacific that shifts weather patterns across the globe, often by moving the airborne paths for storms.

Watch the video in the player for more details.