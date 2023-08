BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After a historically wet winter and Kern County getting slammed by Tropical Storm Hilary last weekend, many officials are left to think, “What is in store for our fall and winter months ahead?”

Meteorologist Nick Bannin, from our sister station KAXN, spoke with Tom Di Liberto, a climate scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration about the latest El Niño forecast expectations.

To view the full interview, watch the video in the player.