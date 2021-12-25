Valley Rain/Mountain Snow Expected Saturday Night

We are expecting another winter storm to arrive to the area by late tonight, into Sunday. The Valley can expect between .10″-.50″ of rain. In the mountain areas we will see rain to start, then turning over to snow overnight. The Kern County mountains could see 1-2″ of snow. The system will exit by Sunday, with mostly sunny skies by afternoon. We will get a brief break in the weather before another storm arrives by Monday morning. Next week will be active around Kern County, so keep the umbrellas close by. I will have the very latest on your forecast Monday on 17 News at Sunrise. Chief Forecaster Kevin Charette

