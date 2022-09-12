La Niña likely means stronger storms in the South, but more drought out West, and heat pretty much everywhere. (Getty Images)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — Post moisture from Tropical Storm Kay has left a trail of road hazards on the I-5 and valley floor Monday morning.

The California Highway Patrol reported heavy rain throughout the Fort Tejon area, between Grapevine Road to State Route 138, affecting motorists. The storm flooded all three south bound lanes of the I-5, CHP said.

Lebec Service Road curve experienced moderate rain and lanes remain open.

The precipitation in the valley will come to an end Monday night as a trough pushes moisture east of Kern County by Tuesday. Temperatures Tuesday-Sunday will be in the 80’s for the week.

There is no further delays or closures are reported at this time.

This story will be updated. Check back for more on road conditions.