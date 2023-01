BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another series of storms is passing through California and it dropped a bit of snow in Tehachapi overnight.

Time-lapse video from 17’s Adventist Health camera in Tehachapi shows the snowfall in the mountain community during Monday afternoon and into overnight hours.

Tehachapi has seen 0.34 inches of rain from the recent storm, 17 News Chief Forecaster Kevin Charette said.