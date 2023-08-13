BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A strong thunderstorm that affected Tehachapi brought some heavy rain on Sunday night.

Atleast 0.4 inches of rain was recorded after a storm rolled through the Tehachapi area on Aug. 13. Reporter video shows a great visual of the intensity of the storm and the force of the downpour.

The National Weather Service reported an emergency warning for a severe thunderstorm earlier on Sunday. There were reported dangers of large hail and lightning. ‘Severe’ can mean there’s rotation, not necessarily that there’s a tornado. Large winds were expected in the area as well.