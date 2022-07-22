BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A high of 103 degrees on Sunday marked 14 straight days of triple digit heat in Bakersfield, the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters at NWS in Hanford said Bakersfield and Fresno have seen temperatures reaching at least 100 degrees every day since Monday, July 11.

Forecasters at the weather service said temperatures are expected to be at or above 100 degrees Monday, July 25, and possibly going under 100 — a forecast of 99 degrees — on Tuesday.

17’s Moses Small forecasts Bakersfield will see temperatures above 100 for the next seven days.