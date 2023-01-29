BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A storm system making its way through the San Joaquin Valley on Sunday could bring rain and up to 2 inches of snow in Kern County mountain areas, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 3 p.m. Sunday until noon Monday for Tehachapi and the Grapevine.

Around 0.1 to 0.25 inches of rain could fall in Bakersfield and surrounding areas. Approximately 1 to 2 inches of snow could fall in Tehachapi and the Grapevine, forecasters said.

Snow levels could drop to 2,500 ft as the storm passes through Kern County along Highway 58 and the Tehachapi pass and Interstate 5 and the Tejon pass. That snowfall could cause delays, even road closures for motorists.

“The best chance of accumulating snowfall will be from 10 p.m. [Sunday] until 10 a.m. Monday morning,” the National Weather Service in Hanford tweeted on Sunday.

The California Highway Patrol in Fort Tejon advises motorists to prepare for potentially wet, slippery or icy roads. Motorists should check their vehicle’s tires and windshield wipers are in good working condition and to slow down.

Stopping distances increase on wet roadways so motorists are encouraged to follow traffic at a safe distance, CHP in Fort Tejon said.

And, bring your patience if you do get stuck in traffic or a closure.