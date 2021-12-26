Snow levels to drop to pass levels as another storm heads through Kern County Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County mountain communities can expect snow Monday as another storm makes its way through the area.

The National Weather Service in Hanford says three to five inches of snow could fall along Highway 58 and surrounding areas through Monday night. Motorists can expect delays or closures along the highway and should allow for more time for travel, the agency said.

Forecasters said about one to two inches of snow is likely through the Grapevine and Fort Tejon area.

Snow levels are expected to drop to around 3,000 ft.

The storm is expected to bring rain and snow beginning Monday morning.

Tune to 17 News at Sunrise beginning at 5 a.m. for the latest forecast.