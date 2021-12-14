Snow begins falling on Tehachapi creating hazardous driving conditions

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The rain turned into snow in the Tehachapi area around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and is sticking.

This will continue for the remainder of the day. Three to 7 inches is possible before it comes to an end later tonight.

CalTrans reported snow has started falling on Highway 58 over Tehachapi Pass and in Downtown Tehachapi. Highway 58 is still open.

Kern County officials reported that Tehachapi Willow Springs from Backus Road to Highline Road and Water Canyon Road from Highline Road have been closed due to snow and ice. Comanche Point Road from Jack Springs Road to Tejon Highway has been closed due to flooding.

Officials also said Oak Creek Road from Cement Plant to Tehachapi Willow Springs Road and Cameron Road from Highway 58 to Tehachapi Willow Springs are close due to snow and ice.

Nearby in Bear Valley Springs, Cumberland Hill from San Juan to Bear Valley Road was shut down to all traffic.

Cumberland Hill (from San Juan to Bear Valley Road) is closed to all traffic. Domino hill is slick. Plow drivers are out treating the roads, but the snow is falling fast. If you must travel, use caution and allow extra time to reach your destination. Stay safe neighbors!

Officials advise drivers to slow down and give extra time to reach the destination, keep windshield and windows clear, keep your gas tank full, be more observant than usual and when stalled, stay with your vehicle and try to conserve fuel while maintaining warmth.