BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Residents of Kern County may have noticed a thicker haze on the horizon on Wednesday.

Ongoing wildfires in Northern California and Oregon are generating smoke that is now affecting the San Joaquin Valley.

Unfortunately, weather patterns through this weekend will continue to draw wildfire smoke into Kern County. As a result, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District has issued an Air Quality Alert with the National Weather Service.

Residents impacted by the smoke are advised to stay indoors to minimize exposure to particulate matter emissions, which can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

People with heart or lung conditions, young children and the elderly are especially susceptible to the health effects from this form of air pollution.

For more information, visit the San Joaquin Valley Air District website.