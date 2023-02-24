BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Six Flags Magic Mountain is closed Friday due to the powerful winter storm sweeping through the area.

Tickets purchased for Friday will be valid on any other day through the rest of the year, park officials said.

Snowfall closed Interstate 5 over the Grapevine on Friday morning, cutting off the most direct route for Kern residents to reach the park. Among other closures, Highway 58 was shut in both directions over the Tehachapi Pass from Towerline Road east of Bakersfield to exit 165 north of Mojave.