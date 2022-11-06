Rain falls over downtown Los Angeles during a late season storm on March 28, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Prepare to batten down the hatches, Southern California. Rain, snow and winds are headed our way.

A “significant storm system” is entering the area Sunday night and is expected to stay through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

“Periods of rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds with mostly cloudy skies will prevail through midweek,” officials said.

Initial estimates for rain and snowfall have been increased.

Officials now expect between 1 and 3 inches of rain in coastal and valley areas, 2 to 4 inches in foothills and mountains and up to 5 inches “along south and southwest facing slopes.”

In addition, while the forecast indicates that residents can expect 0.25 to 0.5 inches of rain per hour, “there is a moderate chance that rates could climb above 0.50 inch per hour as thunderstorm chances start to increase,” the NWS said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

While the forecast indicates that more rain is possible, the amount of expected snow has been lowered, at least at lower altitudes.

Officials have “backed off on the lower snow levels previously forecast,” with moderate-to-heavy snowfall expected above 5,500 to 6,000 feet, instead of the 4,000 feet previously announced.

Precipitation will likely peter off on Wednesday.

“A drying and warming trend should begin for the latter half of the week,” the NWS said.