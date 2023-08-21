UPDATE: The severe thunderstorm warning has been lifted, according to the National Weather Service.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning and flash flood warning for the area near Taft.

NWS said a severe thunderstorm was located near Derby Acres, or 36 miles west of Bakersfield, and is nearly stationary. The expected impacted areas are Belridge, Twisselman, McKittrick and Derby Acres, they said.

According to NWS, 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail pose a hazard, as reported by radar. Hail damage to vehicles is expected, but this severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Kern County.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. NWS said minor flooding may occur in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

NWS discourages driving your vehicle through flooded roadways.

NWS also said to expect wind damage to roofs, siding and trees. They encourage moving to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

The severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 3:17 p.m. on Monday afternoon and is set to expire at 3:45 p.m., according to NWS. The flash flood warning is set to expire at 5:30 p.m.